SpaceX Starlink Satellite Internet Just Launched In Two Huge Markets

SpaceX has most recently expanded the footprint of its Starlink internet service to cover the entirety of Canada and Alaska. The updated coverage map on the official Starlink website now shows that the eponymous satellite internet service is available across almost the entirety of North America, while the supported regions in Latin America include Brazil and Chile.

Starlink is now available across all of Alaska and Canada â†' https://t.co/slZbTmYOKV pic.twitter.com/wWMoS8tIx4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 21, 2022

With Canada and Alaska now under its belt, Starlink has achieved the milestone of spanning across North America, offering satellite internet services even in the coldest remote areas of the hemisphere.

Under its "coming soon" plans, the company also reveals it wants to cover the entirety of Africa, most of Latin America, Greenland, and Southeast Asia. Notable omissions are China and Russia, which are neither on the "waitlist," nor in the "coming soon" plans, most likely due to geo-political tensions and national security issues. Starlink's coverage in Asia and beyond is rather limited at this moment, with Japan and Australia being the only regions where SpaceX's service is officially available.

SpaceX, on the other hand, aims to get around these geographical limitations with its marine service, dubbed Starlink Maritime. The coverage map for Starlink Maritime shows that it already covers the coastlines of North America and western Europe, Brazil and Chile in South America, and Australia. By the first quarter of 2023 though, SpaceX aims to cover almost the entirety of international waters.