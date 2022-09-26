Elon Musk's Latest Milestone Says Something About Starlink's Momentum

Elon Musk has revealed that Starlink just crossed the notable milestone of manufacturing over a million Starlink terminals, the SpaceX project that offers broadband access courtesy of satellites floating in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO). Musk's news comes at a challenging time for the company, with expansion plans as part of his ambitions of dominating the entire satellite internet industry have collided with government contracting issues and headaches around funding.

SpaceX recently got the US FCC nod to deploy no less than 40,000 satellites in orbit, far more than existing rivals like OneWeb as well as cash-rich upstarts like the Jeff Bezos-backed Project Kuiper that are yet to leave a mark on the industry. Starting off as a proposal all the way back in 2015, with an initial plan of injecting approximately 4,000 internet-beaming satellites into orbit, the first two Starlink test satellites – dubbed TinTin A and TinTin B – blasted off in 2018. Commercial deployment followed shortly after, with a cache of 60 Starlink satellites being launched via SpaceX's own Falcon 9 rocket in 2019.

It was only in November 2021, though, that Starlink finally came out of the beta testing phase, smack dab in the middle of a global semiconductor shortage which also slowed down the service's expansion. Available in two tiers — Standard and High Performance — the initial setup cost is $599, while an additional monthly fee of $110 is levied for accessing the internet. But the journey for SpaceX and Starlink has been far from smooth.