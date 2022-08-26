Elon Musk Says Starlink Connectivity Is Coming To Tesla's Electric Cars

Elon Musk recently dropped some big news about the Starlink system, specifically the second-gen internet-beaming satellites floating in the low-Earth orbit and their connected future with automobiles. While sitting with a T-Mobile executive earlier this week, Musk announced that starting next year, T-Mobile phones will be able to latch on to the internet beamed by the new wave of Starlink satellites rocking custom antenna hardware.

The idea is to enable satellite internet connectivity across the globe over the existing cellular bands without the need for any special telecom hardware aside from the satellites offered by Starlink. Or as T-Mobile's Mike Sievert puts it, "It's a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder." The plans are ambitious, and once executed, they just might prove to be a game-changer for people in disaster-hit areas or those in the need of emergency help in far-out areas. Apple is rumored to be eyeing a similar tech for iPhones.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

Starlink is yet to technically demonstrate the tech, but there's already some precedent for it. In September of 2021, Lynk demoed a two-way data link with a satellite acting as the intermediary for signal reception as well as direct broadcast Fast forward to February of 2022, when the company signed deals with seven Pacific and Caribbean island nations to provide satellite-direct-to-phone services. SpaceX's Starlink division wants to go a step further than phones by letting Tesla cars grab some of that satellite internet bandwidth.