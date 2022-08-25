T-Mobile Taps Starlink To Expand Mobile Coverage Using Satellite Internet

According to T-Mobile, it will tap Starlink to bolster its mobile connectivity service, an effort that will go live in some form by the end of next year. Under the Coverage Above and Beyond effort, the carrier will enable messaging over the Starlink network, later expanding that support to toss in data access and voice calls. The plan emphasizes the unique nature of Musk's satellite internet service and the ways in which it may prove useful — ways that traditional cable and DSL services aren't able to match.

As it stands, 5G gets all of the attention when it comes to high-speed wireless internet access, and the connectivity option holds a lot of promise for more than just watching 4K movies on smartphones. Access to broadband essentially anywhere will be particularly useful for the Internet of Things market, enabling large fleets of devices to wirelessly connect with each other and users, not to mention the potential for connecting scientific equipment like remote sensors to those wireless networks.

The truly high-speed 5G network technology is very limited in scope, however, in the literal sense — that is, it's hard to find a spot where you can get access to the mmWave option. For the time being, at least, that may be where Starlink comes in handy, essentially filling in the gaps within T-Mobile's existing network. Though some details are still missing at the time of writing, Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the press event that the majority of smartphones on T-Mobile's network will work with the Starlink-based service when it goes live. Though we'll have to wait for all of the details to drop, the duo did say the plan will first arrive as an open beta.