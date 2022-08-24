Starlink Best Effort Option Tackles Slow Roll-Out With Slower Speed Warning

Starlink is offering a new option to people stranded on its waiting lists, but the solution may not be ideal for everyone. The satellite internet company recently sent out an e-mail offering people who have not managed to get access to the satellite internet service yet its new Best Effort option. This will grant the company's waiting customers access to the network but could have a huge impact on the quality of service they receive. Deciding to just wait may also be a worse option, with mid-2023 being Starlink's best guess for when a solid connection will be available for some customers.

Like most internet connection options, there is a set amount of users Starlink is capable of handling. The coverage of Elon Musk's satellite internet company is almost global, but that doesn't mean you can just sign up anywhere. Certain parts of the world have more users than Starlink's current satellite network can handle. Rather than risk the service's quality, the company has traditionally opted to limit the number of users in certain areas until more satellites can be launched. This is why some areas of the country have waiting lists.

However, waiting lists won't always be an issue. Starlink has already launched a couple of thousand satellites, but these are just a small portion of the total number it intends to put in the sky. When the network is finally complete, people will theoretically have access to high-speed internet almost anywhere on Earth. This could be huge for people living in areas without services like fiber internet. Even in countries as rich as the United States, projects that would bring fiber internet to several rural areas are just financially impractical. However, Starlink offers those areas a solution.