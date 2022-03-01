How Elon Musk Answered Ukraine's Call For Help

On Saturday, February 26th, Fedorov published a tweet directed to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars – Russia try to occupy Ukraine!" the tweet read. "While your rockets successfully land from space – Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

About 10 hours later, Musk replied by saying that Starlink service had been activated in Ukraine and that more Starlink terminals were on route to the country. On Monday, Fedorov shared a picture to Twitter that showed a truckload of Starlink terminals that had arrived in the country. "Starlink – here. Thanks, @elonmusk," Fedorov said, to which Musk simply replied, "You are most welcome."

To many of us watching from the sidelines, the turnaround time between Fedorov's original request and the arrival of those Starlink terminals seemed impressively fast. We're not privy to the logistics it took to get these terminals into Ukraine roughly 48 hours after they were requested, and we don't know where in Ukraine they're destined for. It seems likely that most of them will go to bolster internet service in Ukraine's cities, but we don't know and will likely never know specifics given that Ukrainian officials probably want to keep those details as secret as possible.