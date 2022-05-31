You Can Get Starlink Right Now, But There's A Catch

Elon Musk's satellite internet company has launched a new service, and there is no waiting list — for now, at least. Starlink's new RV service will allow customers to use the company's satellite-based high-speed network "on an as-needed basis," assuming the dish is used in a place with active Starlink coverage. The company says it is currently shipping out equipment as soon as orders are placed, though that could change in the future if demand increases substantially.

When it comes to Starlink, Musk aims to provide reliable high-speed internet to every part of the planet outside of the North and South poles. The system uses an ever-expanding network of satellites in low-earth orbit. These satellites can provide fiber broadband-like speeds to remote areas where providing wired internet service would be cost-prohibitive; this could include the 27.5 million American households without an internet connection or the 260,000 that still rely on a dial-up connection (via Reviews.org).

Starlink's RV service costs more than its standard subscription, though. After purchasing the necessary equipment for $599, users will have to pay $135 per month, which includes a $25 fee for the added portability (via CNBC). However, Starlink says on its website that users can pause and unpause their Starlink RV subscription at any time. The company likewise notes that it allows users to suspend their subscriptions and will let them customize the service to suit their specific travel plans.