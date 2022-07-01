SpaceX Starlink Gets FCC Green Light For A Big New Feature

Starlink is one of Elon Musk's most ambitious major project ideas and — perhaps ironically — one of his most attainable. The world's richest man wants to bring fast, reliable, internet to every corner of the globe. This is a huge task, but more than worth it when you consider the number of people who don't have access to high-speed internet worldwide, and how relatively inexpensive it'd be to deliver it would be to deliver connectivity.

At the same time, we have yet to see the final product. Starlink started out as something that required a static dish in a certain area, then evolved into Starlink RV which allowed a user to access internet connectivity with a home-installed satellite dish. Now the FCC has given the green light for Musk and Co. to take Starlink to the next level.

Even in affluent countries, high-speed internet coverage is a major issue. Close to one in ten Americans don't have access to high-speed internet, and over two million still use a dial-up connection. Starlink could fix these issues, as once a full satellite network is in place, it covers a massive area.

Musk's eventual goal is to make Starlink accessible everywhere aside from the North Pole and the South Pole. At present, some level of Starlink coverage is available in almost every country, with the notable exceptions of Belarus, China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and Syria. In the countries where you can get Starlink, coverage varies between full coverage and a waitlist system which is designed to prevent overcrowding until an area has enough coverage to support the userbase.