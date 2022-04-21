Delta Is Testing Elon Musk's Starlink Internet For Planes

At around the time Starlink's Jonathon Hofeller first indicated its ambitions to get into the aviation internet service market, Elon Musk tweeted that they were focusing on internet provision certification on the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320 as these planes "serve the most people." But Musk's ambitions for Starlink naturally don't stop at commercial airlines — the United States Air Force is also investigating whether Starlink internet connectivity can be used for its fleet. Testing is said to be focusing on the ability to transmit and receive data from two sites located on the ground and a military aircraft in flight. Ball Aerospace, an Air Force contractor, is involved in the program and is working to create low-profile antennas coupled with a faring to reduce impacts on aircraft drag and performance.

In the meantime, SpaceX is continuing to deploy more Starlink satellites as it works to expand coverage, although it has not been without setbacks. It was only in February that it lost up to 40 just-deployed satellites following a geomagnetic storm. The irretrievably damaged satellites were deorbited and destroyed on reentry into the Earth's atmosphere. Ultimately, however, Space X is aiming to have as many as 42,000 satellites active in its global internet network. This would help ensure the final Starlink network is resilient and robust to the kinds of solar disruptions it experienced back in February while also providing truly global internet service.