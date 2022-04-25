Why Solar Storms Present A Problem For Satellites

Solar storms gain more attention as the world's dependency on satellites increases. Why? Because these storms have the potential to disrupt satellite operations. SpaceX lost 38 out of the 49 Starlink internet satellites it launched in February 2022, for example, because a solar storm hit the Earth's atmosphere around the same time. The event, reported to cost SpaceX about $50 million by CNBC, made it evident just how problematic solar storms can be.

Without satellites, life on Earth would be very different. The global population depends on satellites on a daily basis. As NASA explains, satellites are used for communications, electric power services, oil and gas pipelines, air and maritime traffic and navigation, GPS, weather and weather safety, agriculture, science, and other government, civilian, and military operations.

Solar storms, which are also called geomagnetic storms, happen when the Earth's atmosphere and magnetosphere are affected by solar activity. Solar storms can be caused by solar flares, coronal mass ejections, high-speed solar wind, or solar energy particles. One of these storms can last from hours to days, but its effect on the atmosphere may endure for weeks. Violent, extreme solar activity can even hit our planet in mere hours, leaving little time for preparations.