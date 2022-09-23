SpaceX Wants To Provide School Buses With Satellite Internet

Elon Musk-led SpaceX wants to cover the entire planet with satellite internet offered by its Starlink system. Those ambitions now include moving school buses, too. The plans are ambitious, and SpaceX definitely has the satellite firepower to make it happen, but the company hasn't really been an apple of the government's eyes recently. SpaceX recently lost out on a meaty contract floated by the government to provide high-speed broadband internet services in rural areas.

The state of affairs has been a tad rosy on the commercial side of things, though. Starlink has slowly expanded its presence beyond antennas installed on rooftops and charging stations to vehicles that are on the move, and even war zones. Earlier this year, SpaceX announced that Starlink is expanding to cover boats and marine vessels. The company has also outlined ambitious expansion plans that will cover a healthy chunk of the world's oceans within the next decade.

Moving a step further, Starlink's next target is school buses. In the company's filing with the FCC, SpaceX notes that the Starlink satellite internet system can extend internet services to students in "areas underserved or entirely unserved by terrestrial alternatives." In doing so, SpaceX also emerges as one of the first satellite internet providers to move beyond airlines and target school-bound vehicles — with a goal of doing it with government support, of course.