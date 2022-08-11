Elon Musk's Starlink Just Hit A Major Roadblock

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has rejected an application submitted by Elon Musk's SpaceX that would have granted it subsidies worth $885.5 million for offering broadband internet services in rural areas via its Starlink satellite system. The regulatory body also canceled subsidy plans worth over a billion for LTD Broadband. Explaining the reason behind canning the two proposals, the FCC's official statement notes that "these applications failed to demonstrate that the providers could deliver the promised service."

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel mentioned that the government can't "afford to subsidize ventures that are not delivering the promised speeds or are not likely to meet program requirements." She added that, despite holding a lot of promise, the Starlink architecture was still a project in development that required a $600 investment to procure its network reception dish before users could latch onto the internet beamed by Starlink satellites.

SpaceX was initially earmarked to get support from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program, an FCC initiative that would pump billions of dollars towards building infrastructure that delivers affordable, high-speed internet in rural areas. LTD Broadband was the biggest winner in the initial auction in December 2020 with a proposal of over $1.3 billion in benefits.