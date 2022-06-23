The 5 Biggest Disadvantages Of Starlink Internet

SpaceX's Starlink launched its first batch of satellites in 2019, and since then, has provided internet coverage across 32 countries. As Space News stated, the company has plans to launch over 30,000 satellites into orbit in order to achieve its goal of providing internet coverage to all corners of the Earth. Currently, Starlink offers lightning-fast internet when compared to other satellite internet companies. However, despite the hype, there are also some downsides to its service to consider if you're thinking about choosing it as an internet provider.

Many of these disadvantages have more to do with limitations that are inherent to any satellite internet provider. Others issue are present simply because Starlink internet is new and still getting off the ground. That may change as Starlink grows and can offer more value to prospective users. With that being said, here are some of the current disadvantages of using Starlink internet.