The Truth About The Thousands Of Satellites Elon Musk Is Launching Into Orbit

According to the U.N., almost half of the world's population does not have internet access. An even lower percentage of people in developing countries have no access to the web in an age where the most developed countries take internet connectivity for granted. Starlink's objective is to solve that problem by bypassing traditional internet infrastructure like fiber optic cables that are yet to cover remote locations, especially in developing countries.

When most of the Starlink satellites have been deployed, they will blanket the planet to provide internet from just about anywhere –- from the Sahara Desert, the Congo rainforest, Amazon jungle, and Antarctic regions to tropical islands in the middle of nowhere. Beta tests have been run and the whole system is well on its way to consumer readiness — but they're not quite there yet.

Since Starlink satellites receive and send signals from space, they're also difficult to shut down. When Elon Musk answered Ukraine's call for help by activating Starlink internet services to help fight the Russian invasion, both the strengths and the weaknesses of the system were put in full view. While internet signals sent from space are extremely difficult for enemy forces (or government entities) to block, Starlink also has some rather strict guidelines for hardware placement and movement.