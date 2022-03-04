Why Elon Musk Just Issued A Warning About Using Starlink

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, decided to deliver Starlink satellites to Ukraine in response to a request from the country's vice prime minister. These pleas were not unfounded. As a result of the ongoing war on Ukraine, Russia is expected to cut off Ukrainian communications, taking away internet access in the process. Starlink could be a potential solution to this. However, using Starlink during wartime is not without risks, and Elon Musk pointed this out today on Twitter.

SpaceX sending Starlink satellites to help Ukraine is a meaningful gesture. Undoubtedly, the decision to aid the country was spurred on by the heartfelt plea coming from Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine. Fedorov tweeted at Musk, saying, "@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

SpaceX acted quickly, enabling the service in Ukraine and sending more terminals to provide internet access to a greater number of people. Losing connectivity is a real worry for the Ukrainian people and could have grave consequences, and as Musk himself has stated today, "Starlink is the only non-Russian communication system still working in some parts of Ukraine." Unfortunately, using the satellite-based Starlink device highly increases the probability of being marked as a target for military action, hence Elon Musk's warning to potential users.