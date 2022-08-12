Starlink Got Hacked And SpaceX's Response Was Incredible

Who would have thought that all it would take to hack Starlink, SpaceX's worldwide internet service, would be a $25 modchip? Lennert Wouters, a security researcher from Belgium, was able to hack into Starlink's network as well as its communication links and explore the entire system freely. While that sounds pretty scary, he didn't do it maliciously. Before he ever talked about the hack in public, he made sure to report it to Starlink in full, and SpaceX's response to the hack was nothing short of incredible.

Most of us associate hackers with all kinds of evil endeavors, and rightfully so. After all, we've all heard the tale (or have been there ourselves) of a friend or a family member getting hacked in one way or another. Moreover, organizations suffer from cybersecurity hacks and attacks very frequently. As an example, not too long ago, Samsung was hit by a cyberattack in which some sensitive internal data was stolen. Seeing as these attacks happen with an increasing frequency (as can be seen in this report from Kaspersky), security researchers like Wouters have their hands full, and companies can benefit from these hacks.

In order to break into Starlink, Wouters stripped down a Starlink satellite dish he owned himself. He then modded it with a custom circuit board, made up out of a Raspberry Pi microcontroller, electronic switches, flash storage, and a voltage regulator. He soldered the contraption onto the existing Starlink power circuit board (PCB) and connected it. Once connected, the tool was able to temporarily short the system, which gave Wouters a way into the system. Wouters described the hack in full over on Black Hat, noting that he was able to explore the network freely once he gained access to it.