Hackers Stole Samsung's Galaxy Source Code

Bloomberg has reported, with confirmation, that Samsung was hit with a successful cyberattack. The breach has resulted in some of the company's internal data, which includes source code for Galaxy smartphones.

LAPSUS$, the hacker group that claimed responsibility for a recent NVIDIA hack, has also claimed involvement in the Samsung hack — though Samsung itself has not identified the attackers. According to Bloomberg, on Friday, March 4th, the group posted a 190GB file that it claims contains source code that they suggest (and/or they believe) exposes the security systems for Galaxy devices. In particular, the group says that the information includes algorithms for biometric authentication (i.e. fingerprint and face scanning) and source code for the bootloader, which could be used to take control of an operating system or lead to other problems.

However, while Samsung did verify to Bloomberg that its network was indeed breached, it's also stated that personal information (of both employees and customers) has not been affected in any way.