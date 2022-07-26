What Is Whaling? The Phishing Attacks Explained

You should always be wary of phishing scams, whether from email, social media, or over the phone. But unless you have a high-ranking job somewhere, your chances of becoming a whaling target are low. Still, never stop keeping an eye out for phishing and whaling attempts.

Regardless, much like with phishing, the best way to avoid a whaling scam is to pay close attention to where your emails, messages, and phone calls are coming from. This can be way more difficult under these circumstances since whaling scams tend to put a lot more time and effort into appearing legitimate.

Sometimes an email address or contact name may look correct, but it's actually ever-so-slightly misspelled or perhaps uses an underscore instead of a period. Maybe a call from a company you normally hear from appears to be coming from a new number. You could also receive a message from someone you work with, but their spelling or grammar doesn't look quite the same (per Investopedia). Also be extremely cautious if someone (a coworker, boss, client, etc.) is asking you for information or money in a way that's even a little bit suspicious.

If you're even the least bit unsure — especially if it involves sensitive information or money — take a little bit of extra time to double-check everything. Compare email addresses. Tell the caller that you'll call them back, and use the same number you've always used. Ask your coworker if they're for sure the one who sent you that email.

It may slow things down slightly, but it's better than the alternative.