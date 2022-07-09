5 Internet Banking Tips You Need To Know To Keep Your Info Safe

Passwords are a headache to memorize and manage, so many people resort to using character combinations that are easy to remember and then repeat the same password across most or all of their online accounts. The stats prove just how common this weak security strategy is. A Google study published in 2019 in conjunction with The Harris Poll found that 13% of people in the U.S. reuse the same password across all of their online accounts and 52% reuse passwords across multiple accounts.

Using that strategy with your online banking password will put you in serious jeopardy. Hackers are continually attempting to brute-force their way into online accounts, so if your password is frequently used or easy to guess, you run a higher risk of getting hacked. To be safe, you want to change your password at least every 90 days. Also, make sure you're using a strong character combination. Here are some tips to guide you in choosing a hack-proof password (via Google):

Use longer passwords. Create a mix of upper and lowercase letters. Include numbers and special characters. Do not use common password combinations, such as "1234" or "passw0rd." Do not use personal information, such as your name, birthday, pets' names, etc.

Some platforms will let you know how weak or strong your chosen password is, but if you're signing in to one that doesn't, you can use a password checker like this one from Kaspersky to test its strength. Also, we advise that you use a password manager to, well, manage your passwords.