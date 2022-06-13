Why You Need To Start Using A Password Manager

Typically speaking, according to Dashlane, Americans can have dozens or even more than 100 password-protected online accounts. That means each user has dozens of passwords to memorize and manage, which is why so many people reuse the same password for multiple accounts. People often choose basic, easy password combinations for each account — say, their pet's name, a birthday, or commonly-used, predictable passwords. The downside to this is that easy-to-remember passwords are also easy to crack (or guess.) Google says 27% of Americans have tried to guess somebody else's password, and 17% guessed right (via Google).

Millions of email addresses, passwords, and usernames are daily compromised in data breaches. Websites like Have I Been Pwned let users check and see whether their credentials were exposed in a breach — and there's a reasonable chance a few of yours have been, too. If you are among the 66% of Americans who recycle passwords, data breaches like this leave all your accounts with reused passwords vulnerable.

Even with good password habits, keeping track of dozens of complicated, strong passwords is unrealistic. You'll often get locked out of an account because you can't remember the password. Even if you reset it, there's a chance you'll forget it again (especially if you rarely access the account). Using a password manager is a simple solution for generating and managing unbreakable passwords so you only need to remember the master credentials.