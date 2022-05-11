How To Use Google Password Manager On Your Android

Easy to remember passwords are also easy to crack. And even if you use strong passwords, there's a good chance you reuse them for more than one service. Recycling passwords leaves you vulnerable because a password stolen from one app or site compromises all accounts secured with that password (via Wired). But creating and remembering complex passwords unique to scores of online accounts is almost impossible.

If you've ever experienced the frustration of trying several password combinations and eventually resetting your login when none work, a password manager will save you the hassle. Plus, it drastically hardens your online security and privacy. But most password managers are paid, require registration, and need to be integrated into your devices. Enter the Google Password Manager.

Google Password Manager is built into Android and Chrome. It's free, and you only need a Google account to gain access. The service creates strong passwords, saves your existing login details, and auto-fills them for convenient sign-ins. You can also edit, update, or remove stored passwords (via Google Support).