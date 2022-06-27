How To Tell If Your Steam Account Has Been Hacked

Imagine this: you're playing your favorite Steam game when, out of nowhere, you're popped out of the game and back to your desktop. You attempt to log back in while thinking to yourself, "It was just a bug." Right? No such luck. You're faced with a Steam login screen. You try to log in, and again, no dice. You try two more times; both login attempts fail on the spot. What gives?

So you check your public Steam profile, and what you find makes your heart sink into your feet. Your profile looks different, there's clearly been some activity on the account that you never authorized, and even your friend list has new faces on it — faces you don't recognize.

This is the plight of an account hack. If it's happening to you, don't fret, you're not alone. Such attacks are a constant threat to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, and it can feel just as disastrous to lose your Steam account — especially if you've sunk hundreds or thousands of hours (and dollars) into it. It is as likely to become the target of phishing schemes and other invasive maneuvers by malicious actors as the other platforms mentioned earlier.