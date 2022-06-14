Firefox Claims New Feature Makes It The Most Secure Major Browser

With so many people depending on their web browsers for both work and play, it has become the responsibility of browser makers to ensure their users' safety and privacy. Over the past years, there has been a more concerted but separate effort by these developers to implement methods that focus on limiting the damage that cookies can do in this regard. There are different ways and different degrees of protection offered by browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox, all of which are also trying not to break the web by crushing these cookies. Mozilla claims that it might have finally reached that utopia with Firefox's Total Cookie Protection, which will now be enabled by default for all desktop users.

The term cookie was coined because of the way they left crumbs in your browser when you visit a website. Their original purpose was one of convenience, allowing sites to save login information and preferences so you wouldn't have to enter them again each and every time you visited. Over the decades, however, they have mutated into these seemingly evil entities that can be and are abused to track you and your activity, allowing advertisers or even hackers to build a user profile that could eventually be traced back to you by combining it with other data.

Unfortunately, completely eradicating cookies is now an impossible task since many websites and services also rely on them to function. Replacing cookies with something else hasn't exactly worked either, as Google can attest. Mozilla's solution sounds simple but could actually be genius, allowing cookies to exist but only inside their own cookie jars.