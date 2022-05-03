Firefox 100: Everything We Know So Far

The Mozilla Organization just released the hundredth version of its celebrated Firefox web browser that was first announced in 2004. With the latest update, Firefox 100 brings a host of new features for the desktop and mobile versions, in the name of improving productivity and multi-tasking.

First, Firefox 100 for desktop brings improvements to the existing picture-in-picture mode. The update adds support for captions and subtitles for videos playing in the PiP mode. Currently, the feature is supported on popular video streaming platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, along with all other websites that support W3C's WebVTT format, including Vimeo, Twitter, and Coursera.

Since Firefox already supports multiple picture-in-picture windows, you will be able to view captions in all of them. Captions can be turned on for any supported video with a single click. However, the format for captions was only launched in 2019, which means it is still relatively new and may not be supported on every website yet.

Alongside captions in PiP, Firefox 100 expands autofill for credit card details to the UK, Germany, and France. The feature has been available for folks in the US and Canada since 2018.