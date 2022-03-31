How Wyze Just Torpedoed Its Own Security Reputation

Security vulnerabilities are an unavoidable part of technological development — especially when it comes to devices with network access — but smart home company Wyze may have dropped the ball too severely to recover this time around.

The company was scrutinized back in 2019 over a data leak caused by an unprotected database. In a more recent turn of events, Bitdefender released a report on March 29 detailing several security risks with Wyze Cam versions 1, 2, and 3 that could allow hackers to remotely access camera feeds, access the camera's SD card storage, and even take remote control of the cameras.

Patches have since been issued for both Wyze Cam version 2 and version 3 models, but version 1 was discontinued in January 2022 and has not been patched. It's all somewhat typical for these kinds of tech-related security issues, where a problem is discovered, it's addressed, and users are hopefully able to re-secure their devices with an update before anything untoward happens. But the reason this particular problem with the Wyze Cam is so much more concerning for users like The Verge's Sean Hollister is that it took Wyze an exceptionally long time to address (or even acknowledge) any of it.