Amazon's Project Kuiper Satellites Just Found Their Rides Into Space

For nearly three years, Amazon has been laying the groundwork for 'Project Kuiper,' the company's effort to build a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites that will beam internet access around the globe. Like SpaceX-owned Starlink, Amazon intends to use Project Kuiper to bring fast, reliable internet access to people living in remote locations. While SpaceX has leapfrogged Amazon with its satellite internet service already available in 29 countries, Amazon, on Tuesday, announced it has signed launch pacts with three companies for supplying and launching rockets to carry Project Kuiper satellites into space.

Companies that are part of the deal include major players in the satellite vehicle industry — European launch provider Arianespace, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and U.S.-based United Launch Alliance. The contract envisions these companies will conduct as many as 83 new launches in the next five years to reach Amazon's goal of injecting all 3,236 Kuiper Belt satellites into a low-earth orbit.

From what is known thus far, Arianespace will conduct 18 launches for Amazon using its new Ariane 6 rocket. BlueOrigin will be responsible for 12 launches using its Glenn rocket. With 38 proposed launches, the success of United Launch Alliance and its Vulcan rocket will be crucial for Project Kuiper. Earlier, Amazon purchased nine Atlas V rockets from United Launch Alliance.

Amazon claims that this deal is the largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in history. However, since Amazon intends to have all 3,000-plus satellites up and running only by the end of five years, we can safely assume that it will be a while before Amazon actually starts rolling out its own brand of satellite Internet.