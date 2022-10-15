Elon Musk Says SpaceX Can No Longer Foot The Bill For Starlink In Ukraine

As Ukraine engages in a bloody war with Russia that has seen the destruction of networking infrastructure, Elon Musk's SpaceX deployed its Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine in February to help with critical on-the-ground communication. Now, the company says it can no longer afford to pay for Starlink services in Ukraine and is looking to offload the expenses to the U.S. government.

Musk shared on Twitter that the company has spent over $80 million so far, and by the end of 2022, the cost of maintaining some 20,000 Starlink terminals in Ukraine will exceed the $100 mullion mark. Documents obtained by CNN suggest that SpaceX has asked the U.S. military to pump millions of dollars each month to assist the company, lest it risk shutting down the Starlink internet infrastructure in the warn-torn country.

The costs could balloon up to $400 million within the next 12 months, according to SpaceX, which reportedly wrote in a letter to the Pentagon that it can't "fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time." Interestingly, of the 20,000 units that are currently operational in the country, roughly 85% were reportedly paid (partially, or in full) by the U.S. and other diplomatic allies, and they also foot 30% of the internet bills.