Elon Musk Makes An About Face On Starlink Funding For Ukraine

Elon Musk just performed another U-Turn on Ukraine's access to Starlink. The billionaire gave the country access to his satellite internet service shortly after Russia began its February invasion. With most of Ukraine's communication infrastructure in ruins, Starlink has been a lifeline. The system uses a number of terminals and a web of satellites to provide high speed broadband service, and was initially designed to bring modern internet speeds to underserved areas around the globe. Communication is vital in modern warfare, and losing Starlink would be a massive blow to the Ukrainian military effort.

While some individuals on social media have suggested Musk's threats to withdraw Ukraine's Starlink service are evidence of collaboration with Russia (via the Latin Times), Musk claimed to be withdrawing Starlink for financial reasons. He claims there are 20,000 Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine and could cost the company around $100 million to maintain by the end of the year. Challenges the company allegedly face include constant cyber attacks and blocking attempts from Russia, as well as other factors that come with running a service in an active warzone. The Tesla owner estimates that the operating costs of the terminals in Ukraine could be a hundred times greater than one operating in a regular household.

The trouble between Musk and Ukraine seemed to start when the tech entrepreneur tweeted a potential peace deal he believed could end the conflict with Russia. The plan produced a strong backlash from the Ukrainian government and its supporters around the world, while Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the idea "positive." Things declined from there with Musk blocking Starlink in the Crimea region, suggesting he could withdraw service from Ukraine entirely.