How America Is Fighting Russian Drones

Drones are an essential part of modern warfare; they can perform precision strikes, assassinations, and reconnaissance — all without risking any lives on the side operating the drone. In the days before unmanned aerial vehicles, planes would be used to carry out similar tasks. Taking a loss in those days was also more severe, as those losses weren't easily replaced. A pilot can take months to train while developing a truly skilled aviator can take years, so the side with the best drones tends to have a huge advantage in the conflict zone.

Unmanned aerial vehicles have also been a major difference maker during the current war in Ukraine. In February, one of the world's major military powers decided to invade its neighbor — which is one of Europe's poorest countries. Some of the more optimistic pundits still believed Kyiv would fall within a few days, but a combination of Russian incompetence, Ukrainian determination, and military aid (including a few drones) from sympathetic nations has led to a situation no one really predicted. Russia was pushed back from the capital, and the war is mainly being fought in the eastern side of the country, centering around the areas Russia is attempting to annex.

So, with drones being a major difference maker, victory could depend on one side getting the most out of its UAVs while taking out those of the enemy... and Ukraine has just gotten its hands on a piece of tech that will help it do just that.