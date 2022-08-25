Fit For 007, These High-Tech Microdrones Are Headed To The Ukraine Front Line

Ukrainian soldiers will soon have a new gadget to help give them an edge over Russia. Britain, which has already supplied the country with a number of defensive devices like Javelin anti-tank missiles and cutting-edge Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, is sending something far less lethal but still vital. Ukraine will be getting a delivery of microdrones, which are tiny flying devices that can be used to scout enemy positions and give the defending forces a better picture of the battlefield.

The 6-inch-long drones are capable of getting close to Russian forces without being detected and can even be used to scout out buildings. Ukraine's new drones can travel up to 1.2 miles from their operators, hit speeds of 11 mph, and they have a 25-minute battery life. The drones even pack built-in night vision. On its website, the company that makes the Black Hornet, Prox Dynamics, highlights how the drones can save soldiers' lives on the battlefield and civilian lives, too, saying, "The remotely-controlled drone has been designed with an aim to save the lives of front-line soldiers. In addition to its combat role, the PD-100 Black Hornet can also be used for search and rescue operations in calamity-stricken areas to save civilians."

The Telegraph reports that 850 of the tiny drones will make their way to Ukraine as part of a £54 million ($64 million) supply scheme. The drones account for around £8.5 million ($10 million) in total and are supplied in a joint effort with Norway, which produces them.