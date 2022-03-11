Russia Is About To Become A Rare Pokemon GO Dark Zone

Due to the ongoing military aggression by Russian troops in Ukraine, Niantic has announced that it will make "Pokemon GO," as well as other games like "Pikmin Bloom," unavailable to download in Russia. It will also make Niantic-based games unplayable for Russians who already have games on their phones, rendering the country, as well as Belarus, a rare "Pokemon GO" dark zone.

"We stand with the global community in hoping for peace and a rapid resolution to the violence and suffering in Ukraine," Niantic said in a tweet. "Niantic's games are no longer available for download in Russia and Belarus, and gameplay will also be suspended there shortly."

"Pokemon GO" dark zones are extremely rare, and they're usually put in place when someone puts a request for a PokeStop or Gym to be removed from a certain area. The last newsworthy place a "Pokemon GO" dark zone was put into effect was the South Holland province of the Netherlands, after Niantic appeared in court at The Hague in November 2016 over safety issues that arose when the beaches of Kijkduin got overcrowded with players trying to catch rare Pokemon whenever they appeared there.