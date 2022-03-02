EA Is Deleting Russian Teams From The FIFA Games

EA has announced that it will remove the Russian national football team and other Russian sports teams from all FIFA games in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The game publisher made the announcement on Wednesday, just two days after FIFA announced that it will be suspending Russian teams and clubs from all major sports competitions, including the 2022 Men's World Cup, until further notice.

According to Dexerto, EA's plans to remove Russia from the FIFA games were originally leaked in a company email. The publisher has since confirmed plans to do so as a show of support for the people of Ukraine.

"EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine," EA said in a statement released on Twitter. "In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We're also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games. We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates."