The Most Luxurious Features Of Toyota's Most Expensive Vehicle

Toyota is the best-selling auto brand in the United States, with almost two million vehicles sold in 2022. While crossover and passenger car models like the RAV4, Camry, and Corolla were Toyota's top sellers, the 90-year old Japanese automaker also enjoyed robust sales performance in the truck and SUV categories with the Tacoma and Highlander — selling more than 200,000 of each of those models domestically last year.

A less popular choice was the full-sized Sequoia SUV, which moved a little more than 5,000 units in 2022; likely due to its 20 MPG estimated fuel economy, and base price of nearly $60,000. For customers without any budget constraints, Toyota offers a luxury trim version of the Sequoia labeled the "Capstone" edition. This trim brings added luxury features and technological options to make the behemoth a little more comfortable and enjoyable for its driver and passengers.

Those extras push the price of the Capstone edition to a base price of almost $80,000, and adding the available air suspension package will push your cost well past that threshold with all the features this trim includes.