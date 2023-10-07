The Most Luxurious Features Of Toyota's Most Expensive Vehicle
Toyota is the best-selling auto brand in the United States, with almost two million vehicles sold in 2022. While crossover and passenger car models like the RAV4, Camry, and Corolla were Toyota's top sellers, the 90-year old Japanese automaker also enjoyed robust sales performance in the truck and SUV categories with the Tacoma and Highlander — selling more than 200,000 of each of those models domestically last year.
A less popular choice was the full-sized Sequoia SUV, which moved a little more than 5,000 units in 2022; likely due to its 20 MPG estimated fuel economy, and base price of nearly $60,000. For customers without any budget constraints, Toyota offers a luxury trim version of the Sequoia labeled the "Capstone" edition. This trim brings added luxury features and technological options to make the behemoth a little more comfortable and enjoyable for its driver and passengers.
Those extras push the price of the Capstone edition to a base price of almost $80,000, and adding the available air suspension package will push your cost well past that threshold with all the features this trim includes.
The Sequoia has several tech enhancements
The Capstone features a number of tech systems in the cockpit, including a digital rear view mirror and a 14-inch display screen with rear-view camera and parking assist system, as well as a heads-up display. The main console includes Apple Music, Amazon Music, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The cabin has an overhead panoramic power moonroof, heated and ventilated two-tone leather power seats, and a heated steering wheel. The dash is clad in real leather, and the interior has lots of real wood trim and ample storage space, including two large cupholders and a wireless charging pad for your smartphone.
Double-pane windows make for a quieter ride, and the JBL sound system allows you to shatter that quiet with your own noise if you choose. The Capstone edition even includes a first aid kit with a Velcro case that sticks to the back of the rear seats.
Of course, all this luxury still comes at a premium, and multiple packages later can bring the potential MSRP of the Toyota Sequoia way beyond the $84,000 price point. Not exactly the most affordable SUV out there, but there's a price to pay for the ultimate in Toyota luxury in SUV form.