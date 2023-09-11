2023 Toyota Crown Review: The Strange Hybrid That's Replacing A Luxury Favorite

The 2023 Crown is my favorite model from Toyota's current range, even if I'm still not quite clear on what the point of it is. A mainstay in Japan, the nameplate's North American history is more patchy: U.S. sales ended with the fourth generation in 1972. Now, in its sixteenth generation, the Crown has been rebooted as a series, not a single model, with this stretched sedan the first to reach American dealerships.

Toyota has a history of making weird cars that mash up neighboring categories. The Venza, for example, is billed as a crossover but feels more like a jacked-up wagon. Then there was the C-HR, a crossover that was also meant to be a coupe, and which Toyota unceremoniously yanked from the U.S. market.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For an automaker with a reputation for being sensible — yes, Prius, Camry, and Corolla, I'm talking about you — oddities like the Crown are a welcome diversion. Still, to paraphrase the old (and over-quoted) "Jurassic Park" line, there's a difference between something being possible and something being wise. So, which side of that line does the 2023 Crown fall on?