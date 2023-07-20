Toyota 2JZ Vs. 1JZ: Which Is The Better Engine?

Toyota's 1JZ and 2JZ inline six-cylinder engines are among the most iconic powerplants the brand has ever manufactured, with a buzz far exceeding the popularity of the cars they were initially installed in. Nowadays, the practice of swapping a 1JZ or 2JZ into a lesser-powered Toyota has taken off like a rocket, and even more daring retrofits are being undertaken, such as into BMWs and certain American cars.

Perhaps most famously, the Motor Trend show Roadkill swapped a 2JZ into a 1968 Dodge Charger (below), replacing the original 383 cubic inch V8. That might sound like a sacrilege to some gearheads, but the Mopar big block was tired, and the 2JZ wound up cranking out approximately 500 horsepower, or about 200 horsepower more than the factory V8.

The United States had limited exposure to these desirable powerplants, which appeared in the 1993 to 1998 Toyota Supra, plus a detuned version in some Lexus cars during a similar timeframe. Worldwide, they powered about a dozen different Toyota models, so availability is good, but due to limited domestic supply, U.S.-based tuners may need to import their motors from abroad or else purchase them from a cottage industry that has sprouted up doing the same.