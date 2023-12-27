The Story Of Toyota's First Sports Car And Its Lasting Legacy

Toyota started selling cars in 1958 with the Toyopet Crown sedan and, believe it or not, the Land Cruiser. During that first year of production, just 288 automobiles were sold: 287 Toyopets and one single Land Cruiser. In the early '60s, just as Japan's economy was flourishing post World War II, with the gross domestic product (GDP) growing at 10% a year, its automakers began experimenting with the new rage of "sports cars."

Datsun unleashed the Fairlady 1200 Roadster in 1961, Honda rolled out the S500 in 1963, and Toyota's first — the Sport 800, part of our 10 best sports cars ever made by the Japanese company — hit the road in 1965. But the sleek-looking auto with a detachable roof started as anything but sporty.

The Sport 800 sprang from the loins of the P10-series Publica, which, in comparison, was a drab proletarian vehicle built for the masses because that's precisely what it was meant to be. In 1955, Japan's Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) put out an RFP (request for proposal) to the country's automakers to design an affordable, reliable "national car."

Toyota found its lead engineer in Tatsuo Hasegawa, who would eventually create the Corolla and Celica. The thing was, Hasegawa was an airplane guy, not a car guy, having earned an aeronautical engineering degree in 1939 from Tokyo Imperial University and worked for Tachikawa Aircraft until the war ended. Toyota promptly hired him in '46, and he diligently worked his way up the proverbial ladder.

[Featured image by sv1ambo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]