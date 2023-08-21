10 Of The Best Toyota Sports Cars Ever Made, Ranked

Toyota remained the world's largest carmaker in 2022, selling 10.5 million cars despite ongoing supply chain shortages. It's no accident that the Japanese carmaker has claimed that crown for three years now. Over the decades, it's built up a rock-solid reputation for making reliable, economical cars that will put up with years of hard use without complaint. Its lineup spans everything from econoboxes to performance cars, but it's the latter that matters most to enthusiasts of the brand. Toyota has been responsible for some of the auto industry's most ubiquitous nameplates, alongside plenty of equally amazing cars that got forgotten along the way.

Thanks to the perseverance of former CEO Akio Toyoda, the brand's current lineup of sports cars is now better than it's been in decades, and the company has hinted that even more might be on the way soon. Toyoda has now stepped back from the CEO position but remains in charge of Gazoo Racing, the brand's performance division. He reportedly remains keen to push for even more enthusiast cars even as Toyota focuses its resources on the switch to electrification. Hopefully, that means more excellent Toyota sports cars are just around the corner, but for now, here are 10 of the brand's best so far.