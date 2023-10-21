5 Old Toyotas That Became Rare Collectibles
In the world of automotive enthusiasts, the allure of rare and collectible cars often extends far beyond the realm of exotic and high-end vehicles. While legendary car makers like Ferrari and Porsche typically steal the spotlight, there's an understated charm in unearthing vintage gems from more everyday manufacturers — which brings us to Toyota, the Japanese automaker known for reliability and practicality.
Toyota may not be the first name that springs to mind when thinking of collectible cars. However, over the years, certain models from Toyota's extensive lineup have achieved cult status and scarcity, making them prized possessions for car aficionados. These vehicles embody the perfect blend of design, performance, and rarity, a combination that piques the interest of discerning collectors. From the charm of vintage Toyota models to the unique stories behind their scarcity, this article will shed light on the unexpected and often underrated heroes of the collector car world.
Toyota 2000GT
The Toyota 2000GT is a rare and iconic collectible from the Japanese automaker. This sports car emerged in the Yamaha, featuring a 2.0-liter straight-six engine, delivering 110kW and 175 Nm of power. Drawing inspiration from the Jaguar E-Type, it featured distinctive elements such as unique headlights, a T-shaped chrome grille, and an aerodynamic windscreen. The cabin combined luxury and sportiness, featuring wood and leather accents with a motorsport-inspired design.
Notably, the Toyota 2000GT gained international fame when it appeared in the James Bond movie "You Only Live Twice." The car was modified to accommodate the tall actor Sean Connery, becoming a symbol of Japanese craftsmanship and design excellence. Several decades later, fellow Bond star Daniel Craig revealed that his favorite Bond car is the Toyota 2000GT, too.
The production version was unveiled at the 1966 San Francisco Auto Show and was considered Japan's most expensive car at the time. The 2000GT's rarity, beauty, and engineering excellence have contributed to its status as a highly sought-after classic in the automotive world. It's not only a collector's dream but also a piece of automotive history. In fact, one of the 2000GTs that the legendary Carroll Shelby turned into a competitive race car was sold at an auction for a cool $2.5 million, which makes one wonder what happened to James Bond's 2000GT from "You Only Live Twice."
Toyota Celica GT-Four
The Toyota Celica GT-four became a rare collectible for just that reason: rarity. With only 2,500 units produced, of which 2,100 are for the Japanese market, it stands out as a limited-edition gem. These cars were part of Toyota's foray into the World Rally Championship (WRC) and have distinct features such as riser blocks for the rear wing and provisions for an anti-lag system, which are a testament to their motorsport heritage.
In terms of performance, the GT-Four offers a distinctive driving experience. The 3SGTE engine is known for its linear power delivery, and the car's handling is characterized by hefty steering and a progressive engine. The right-hand drive adaptation may require some practice, but it's a rewarding experience for those who appreciate motorsport history.
The Toyota Celica GT-Four's historical significance has also contributed to its status as a collectible to a certain extent. It played a pivotal role in Toyota's rally endeavors, with some creative engineering attempts to manipulate turbo inlet restrictors for added horsepower. This led to a 1996 ban, further adding to its unique history. Despite challenges like limited parts sourcing owing to its rarity, owning one is a dream for collectors and enthusiasts alike.
The GT-Four's significance in Toyota's rally legacy is further emphasized compared to the modern GR Yaris. While the GR Yaris surpasses the Celica in terms of power and speed, the Celica holds its own place in rally history, with predecessors like the ST185 and ST165 winning titles and securing numerous rally victories.
Toyota MR2 Spyder
The MR2 Spyder was part of the third generation of the MR2 lineup. It prioritized simplicity and low weight, shedding 700 pounds compared to its predecessors. This focus on keeping the car lightweight contributed to its agility and responsive handling. Despite having a 1.8-liter 1ZZ four-cylinder engine with 138 horsepower, the MR2 Spyder's low weight allowed it to achieve a 0–60 mph time of 6.8 seconds. It may not have been the most powerful sports car, but its nimble character and impressive chassis made it a joy to drive.
The exterior design of the MR2 Spyder is distinctive, featuring "frog-eye" headlights and a blend of boxy and sleek proportions. Its unique appearance sets it apart from other mid-engine sports cars and has contributed to its collectible status. While the interior may be basic compared to more modern sports cars, it offers quality leather elements like the steering wheel, shift knob, and pedals. Surprisingly, it even provides three cup holders for a two-seat car.
One of the key reasons why the MR2 Spyder has become a rare collectible is its limited production. The W30 model was produced from 2000 to 2005, making it rarer than expected. It's often sought after by collectors and enthusiasts due to its unique character and performance. The fact that Toyota has not introduced a direct successor to the MR2 Spyder adds to its collectible allure.
Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser
The Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser is a rare and coveted collectible with a remarkable 50-year production run. Known for its enduring appeal and straightforward, durable design, the FJ40 has a great reputation among collectors and enthusiasts. This off-road vehicle has a unique charm that continues to make it a sought-after classic in the world of four-wheel drives.
The FJ40 Land Cruiser is characterized by its modest power, off-road prowess, and timeless design. It was built to tackle rugged terrains with ease, and its reliability has contributed to its collectible status. The classic, no-nonsense design of the FJ40 has made it a favorite among off-road adventurers and vintage car enthusiasts.
One reason making the FJ40 Land Cruiser a rare collectible is its limited availability, especially in the United States. Vintage models of the FJ40, produced from 1960 to 1984, have become prized collector's items. While they lack modern comforts, their robustness and reliability have made them highly desirable. High-end restorations of FJ40s can be costly, which has led some collectors to consider importing from overseas markets.
Importing FJ40 Land Cruisers poses its own set of challenges, including dealing with paperwork, regulations, and potential issues like forgeries and trustworthiness in the export process. Registering the vehicle in the U.S. can also be a complex process, varying by state. Despite these hurdles, the appeal of the FJ40 Land Cruiser as a rugged, no-frills, off-road vehicle makes it a valuable addition to any collector's garage.
Toyota Supra Mk4
The Toyota Supra Mk4, often referred to simply as the "Mk4 Supra," is a rare and highly coveted Japanese sports car. This generation, produced in the 1990s, is particularly renowned for several key reasons.
The Mk4 Supra offered an unparalleled level of customization. Buyers could choose from various engine configurations, including the highly regarded 3.0-liter straight-six engine. This 2JZ-GTE engine, one of the most reliable Toyota engines ever made and known for its durability and performance capabilities, delivered an impressive 321 horsepower. With advancements in turbocharger technology, this powerplant could be pushed to an astonishing 1,500 horsepower by enthusiasts.
Performance-wise, the Mk4 Supra was a true beast on the road. It boasted a top speed of 177 mph, could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds, and complete the quarter-mile run in 13.1 seconds at 109 mph. These numbers were nothing short of remarkable for its time and remain impressive today.
One of the standout features of the Mk4 Supra was its affordability during its prime. Costing around $40,000 when new, it's now considered a lucrative investment in the world of collectible cars. Despite the passing years, the Mk4 Supra remains highly sought after, not just for its performance but for its unique blend of power, customization, and legendary 2JZ engine.
The Mk4 Supra came in various configurations, including hardtop and sport roof options. It was also notable for its advanced brake technology, competitive pricing achieved through the use of aluminum and 17-inch wheels, and a unique tire setup with narrower front tires and slightly wider rear tires.