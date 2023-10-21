5 Old Toyotas That Became Rare Collectibles

The Toyota Celica GT-four became a rare collectible for just that reason: rarity. With only 2,500 units produced, of which 2,100 are for the Japanese market, it stands out as a limited-edition gem. These cars were part of Toyota's foray into the World Rally Championship (WRC) and have distinct features such as riser blocks for the rear wing and provisions for an anti-lag system, which are a testament to their motorsport heritage.

In terms of performance, the GT-Four offers a distinctive driving experience. The 3SGTE engine is known for its linear power delivery, and the car's handling is characterized by hefty steering and a progressive engine. The right-hand drive adaptation may require some practice, but it's a rewarding experience for those who appreciate motorsport history.

The Toyota Celica GT-Four's historical significance has also contributed to its status as a collectible to a certain extent. It played a pivotal role in Toyota's rally endeavors, with some creative engineering attempts to manipulate turbo inlet restrictors for added horsepower. This led to a 1996 ban, further adding to its unique history. Despite challenges like limited parts sourcing owing to its rarity, owning one is a dream for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The GT-Four's significance in Toyota's rally legacy is further emphasized compared to the modern GR Yaris. While the GR Yaris surpasses the Celica in terms of power and speed, the Celica holds its own place in rally history, with predecessors like the ST185 and ST165 winning titles and securing numerous rally victories.