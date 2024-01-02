WiLL Vi: One Of The Strangest Toyota's To Ever Make It To Market

Designing a commercially viable car is not always an exact science. While the simplest option is just to continue iterating on what already works, sometimes manufacturers decide to throw a wild, potentially dangerous Hail Mary and try something completely unique. Nine times out of ten, these whirlwind shots don't land, but even if they don't become the new wave of automotive transport, they at least manage to secure spots in the automotive hall of oddities.

One such example of this practice was exhibited by Japanese automotive giant Toyota in 1999. In an effort to market its wares to younger, hipper customers, Toyota teamed up with a variety of major Japanese companies to establish a new subsidiary. This company, called WiLL, would offer products that encouraged individuality and convenience. Various WiLL products were offered during the subsidiary's lifetime, including household appliances, electronics, and labor-saving devices, but the highlight of the company's five-year run was its cars, the very first of which was the mysterious WiLL Vi.