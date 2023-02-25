10 Most Dangerous Concept Vehicles Of All Time

Creating concepts is a vital way for manufacturers to demonstrate new ideas, as it allows them to get feedback from potential buyers and the public before committing to a production run. In the case of some smaller companies, having a well-received concept is the sole difference between attracting well-heeled investors and going bankrupt. While some concepts are so good that they continue to attract the attention of enthusiasts decades later, most of them simply end up being forgotten about over time.

Amongst those forgotten or obscure concepts, there are some that stand out as being particularly weird, or ugly, or even dangerous. Innovation is constantly needed to keep vehicle technology progressing, but there are a few instances where innovations presented so much danger to the driver or occupants of the vehicle that it's better for everyone that they never made it onto the market. Of course, for every well-intentioned vehicle concept that came with potentially hazardous flaws, there are an equal number of madcap creations that will leave you scratching your head trying to work out why anyone would ever bother inventing one in the first place.