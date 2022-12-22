Tech That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond

The idea of 3D-printed meat, implants to fix paralysis or artificially grown body parts were once the realm of science fiction, but recent scientific developments mean that what was once just fantasy is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. New discoveries are being made every month, and 2022 has been an exceptionally exciting year for cutting-edge tech. Many of these new technologies address humanity's most pressing issues, like the climate crisis, energy crisis, or food shortages, but there are some that are just plain cool, too.

Part of the reason there have been so many new developments is that researchers are finding new ways to harness existing technologies, with things like 3D printing and increasingly capable AI being the driving forces behind many of the biggest innovations. It's fair to say that the year has seen plenty of promising studies published that feature technology that could revolutionize many people's everyday lives within the next few years, and here's a small selection of the best.