The Surprising Ways Nanotechnology Is Changing The World Around Us

There are few science fiction buzzwords as powerful as nanotechnology. Any time an author or filmmaker needs to explain away some future technology that isn't quantum in nature, it's nanotech. Visions of intelligent, swarming, microscopic robots arriving to heal our every ill (or devour the flesh from our bones) populates every corner of our futuristic stories with little more than a hand-waving explanation.

Increasingly, however, these technologies are becoming a reality. Scientists from nearly every field are utilizing nanotechnology to revolutionize their work. Applications exist from touchscreen manufacturing and preventing heart attacks, to entertainment and the environment. In the near future, we'll likely be surrounded by a nearly invisible population of nanoparticles, each tailor-made for their intended use. They'll inhabit every part of our environment, from the ocean to the atmosphere, and will even make their way inside our bodies.

The work has already begun, as scientists engineer increasingly small machines, and push them into the nooks and crannies of our world. It's possible that you've encountered nanotechnology already, and just didn't know it. If you haven't, rest assured that the swarm is coming, and it will change nearly every facet of our world.