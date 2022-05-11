Why You May Want To Mix And Match Your COVID-19 Booster, According To Doctors

With COVID-19 vaccinations ramping up to a fourth dose (i.e., second booster), keeping track of what formula to get might start to get a bit tiresome. There are a lot of different guidelines from both the CDC and the FDA, and whether you've gotten the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccines will make a difference.

It won't help with your initial vaccination, but when it comes to follow-up boosters, you may not need to stick to a specific brand. In fact, there's evidence to suggest that receiving a booster from the company you didn't get your initial vaccination from could be beneficial. The biggest benefit seems to come from getting either a Moderna or Pfizer booster after receiving the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, though mixing boosters between Modern and Pfizer is also acknowledged.

Back in October of 2021, the FDA expanded the recommended authorizations for COVID-19 boosters to include "...the use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a heterologous (or 'mix and match') booster dose in eligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine." A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine in March 2022 examined the results of mixing and matching boosters and came to a similar conclusion, explaining that "Homologous boosting provided a wide range of immunogenicity responses, and heterologous boosting provided similar or higher levels."