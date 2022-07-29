12 Coolest Science Discoveries Of July 2022

We're living in an astounding moment for science. Every day, countless breakthroughs, inventions, and discoveries are announced. At this very moment, all around the world, an untold number of scientists are diligently peering into the dark corners of reality to illuminate their secrets.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, as of 2014, there were approximately 1.8 million scientific papers published in 27,000 journals, every year. That's nearly 5,000 papers published every single day, each one of which contains some new nugget of information granting a richer understanding of the natural world. If recent trends are any indication, those numbers continue to climb (via Research Gate).

Even if you dedicated your life to the study of all things scientific, there just isn't enough time in the day to keep abreast of everything being published. You'd have to read a paper every seventeen seconds nonstop in order to keep up. Alternatively, you could figure out how to slow down time so you can read everything and still have time to go to the bathroom, but then you'd be publishing papers and not reading them.

In any event, each of us has to make decisions about how we're going to spend our time and which discoveries we're going to give our attention. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the veritable buffet of knowledge on offer, these twelve stories are a good place to start.