Research Says Asteroid Impacts Produced Rare Kind Of Diamond Material On Earth

Asteroid impacts are usually seen as cataclysmic events and that's not entirely shocking, as one such episode some 65 million years ago wiped dinosaurs off the face of the Earth (via USGS). Destruction aside, the extreme temperature and pressure conditions at the site of an asteroid impact also create novel materials like diamonds. New research courtesy of experts from University College London suggests that an asteroid collision can also trigger the formation of diamond-like materials with unexpected physical and chemical properties.

The findings, which appear in "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences," detail an advanced analysis of the mineral called lonsdaleite originating from the Canyon Diablo iron meteorite. So far, scientists have known that the hexagonal geometry of lonsdaleite is what sets it apart from the cubic geometry of regular diamonds, but a fresh analysis has revealed that the mineral in question also has "graphene-like intergrowths." And since there are two types of crystal growths happening here, this one falls in the category of minerals called diaphites.

The diaphite's nature grants it spectroscopic features that haven't been encountered before. The unique structures observed in the lonsdaleite sample are seen as a gateway for creating materials that are extremely hard in addition to electrically malleable, which means their properties can be adjusted based on the requirements of any given application. Scientists are also hoping that a deeper analysis of the diamond-graphite composite structure will help them gain a better understanding of the extreme temperature and pressure conditions created at the site of an asteroid impact.