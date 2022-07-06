Why The Largest Asteroid Impact In Recorded History Still Puzzles Scientists

According to Marina Brozovic, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California, the Earth is constantly bombarded by asteroids. Because they are so small, most burn up in the atmosphere before ever reaching the ground. However, in March 2022, an asteroid the size of a refrigerator entered the Earth's atmosphere above a remote Norwegian island roughly 300 miles northeast of Iceland. Witnesses in Iceland said they saw a bright flash, a sign that this space rock became a fireball, but no meteorites have been found as of yet.

Jump back 114 years to 1908. At around 7:13 a.m. (local Siberia time) on June 30, something happened near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia, Russia. This event has since become known as "The Tunguska Event." The generally accepted theory is that either an asteroid or comet entered Earth's atmosphere and exploded about 15,000–30,000 feet (3 – 6 miles) above the river.

The resulting explosion was comparable to 15 megatons of TNT, one thousand times more potent than "Little Boy," the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during WWII. In fact, it would have been similar to dropping not one but 185 of those very same bombs. The mid-airburst decimated an 800 square mile area (500,000 acres) of forest and flattened over 80 million pine trees.

According to David Morrison, a planetary science researcher at NASA's Ames Research Center, "Tunguska is the largest cosmic impact witnessed by modern humans." Surprisingly, an investigation of the site didn't happen until 1927, when an expedition led by Leonid Alekseyevich Kulik from the St. Petersburg museum reached Tunguska.