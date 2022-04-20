Everything We Know About The Planet Made Of Diamonds

The universe is a strange place where unexpected things happen, but when stripped deep down to the basics, its fundamental laws are as simple as the ones found on Earth. Hydrogen, helium, oxygen, and carbon are the most abundant cosmic elements. When the right conditions come along, these universal building blocks can transform into valuable and magnificent substances.

On Earth, diamonds form when carbon deep underground is subjected to high pressures for long periods of time, as NASA explains. Diamonds on Earth are rare because the elements and conditions needed for them to form are scarce. However, in the violent environment of space, extreme pressure and temperatures are very common. Science is rapidly revealing that our solar system, and the entire universe, are immensely wealthy. An asteroid can be worth billions of dollars or more, helium has a massive energy potential (via ESA), and water spread throughout the cosmos could expand human civilization beyond our planet.

Scientific space resource discoveries have been driving space mining. A space policy introduced under U.S. President Barack Obama resulted in the Public Law 114-90 of November 25, 2015, which is called the U.S. Commerical Space Launch Competitiveness Act, also known as the Space Act. This law officially opened up space resources extraction operations to the private sector with the full support of the federal government — and in this search for space resources, nothing speaks business like planets made of diamonds.