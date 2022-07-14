Promising VR Research Makes Humans Face Their Phobias

The news of farmers in Turkey and Russia putting virtual reality (VR) headsets on cows to reduce their anxiety, and thereby increase their milk yield, made for some fun reading. We've also seen VR assist in reducing pain for patients during difficult medical procedures. Now, experts from the University of Otago, Christchurch have turned their attention to the various kinds of phobias affecting human beings, and following trials, they are reporting that the technology can actually help assuage phobias.

As part of their research, the team at the institute's Department of Psychological Medicine relied on a custom self-guided mobile app called "oVRcome" to embark on a journey of treating phobias by combining VR 360‑degree video exposure and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). A total of 129 participants were a part of the study assessing five different kinds of phobias including flying, needles, heights, spiders, and dogs. The team reports that following the VR treatment, participants "showed comparable improvements in the Severity Measures for Specific Phobia scale."

Additionally, the severity score of phobias went from the moderate-severe (28/40) category to minimal (7/40) risk in a span of six weeks. The core principle behind the treatment was to make the subjects face their fears in a diluted form and then slowly increase it up a few notches to build their tolerance in a clinically-recognized fashion. One test subject who was afraid of spiders eventually got confident enough to remove an arachnid from their home on their own, while another participant afraid of flying showed a willingness to book an overseas holiday.