Scientists Detect Radio 'Heartbeats' Coming From Deep Space

Fast Radio Bursts (FRB) are enigmatic events involving an extremely short-lived burst of bright radio waves from far away in space. And even though they generally last just a few seconds, they can produce enough energy in that duration as the Sun can muster in a whole year, according to NASA estimates. Scientists have now come across a rare kind of radio burst that is glimmering at a regular periodic pace, which is unusual for such events.

Unlike the average FRB which vanishes in the blink of an eye, the latest one dubbed FRB 20191221A lasts for around three seconds, which is over 1,000 times the usual lifetime of an FBR signal. The team — which includes experts from MIT as well as other institutions across Canada and the United States — also observed that this unique radio signal pulses with a frequency of 0.2 seconds, almost like a heartbeat that makes its presence felt at a cosmic scale.

Labeled as "the longest-lasting FRB, with the clearest periodic pattern, detected to date," the signal is coming from an unknown source that sits a few billion years away from the Earth, in an unspecified pocket of the universe. Daniele Michilli, a post-doctoral fellow at MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, says the mysterious radio bursts likely come from a "magnetar or pulsar on steroids." The findings appear in a paper published in Nature.