10 Reasons You Won't See The Cadillac InnerSpace On The Road Anytime Soon

Assuming self-driving cars can pass all of these hurdles and get onto public roads in the first place, there's still the legal issue of whose fault it is if said self-driving car is involved in an accident. Let's say an InnerSpace, which has no way for the occupants to take control at any time, hits a pedestrian and kills them (like Uber did in 2018). Who bears the responsibility for the crash? The car's occupants will be focused on enjoying their "wellness experiences" if Cadillac's press release is anything to go by, so they won't be looking at the road. Even if they were, there's no way for them to stop the car. Surely then, it can't be their fault if an accident happens.

There are two other main parties that could shoulder the blame: insurers or Cadillac itself. Cadillac certainly isn't going to want to take on that responsibility on its own, so that's out of the question. Whether insurers are willing to take on the risk of paying out for the actions of an AI system remains to be seen, but let's face it, it's costly enough trying to get them to insure humans. It's arguable that an autonomous fleet of cars would eventually be safer, but this assumes their systems will be vastly more capable than today. Plus, as long as there are unpredictable human drivers on the road, there will still be plenty of accidents (and as a result, costly lawsuits) to deal with.